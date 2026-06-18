DraftKings promo code: Get $200 in bonus bets for Qatar-Canada, South Korea-Mexico, 2026 World Cup on Thursday

Mexico and Canada are both host nations of the 2026 World Cup, and with both in action on Thursday night, it's an ideal time to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code offering new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager. Canada vs. Qatar at BC Place in Vancouver is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. ET, followed by Mexico vs. South Korea at Estadio Guadalajara at 9 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

2026 World Cup betting preview

The Canadian National Team is in its golden era with former Premier League manager Jesse Marsch leading the squad and superstars like Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David on the roster. However, failing to advance out of Group B would be a huge letdown, and a positive result against Qatar on Thursday is a necessity if they're to win the group. The latest 2026 World Cup odds from DraftKings list Canada as the -350 favorites, while Qatar are +1000 underdogs and a draw is +475.

Meanwhile, the Mexican National Team began its tournament with a 2-0 win over South Africa, and first place in Group A will be on the line when they battle South Korea tonight. The South Korean's managed a resilient 2-1 win over Czechia in their first game, and if either team can manage three points, they're all but assured a spot in the knockout rounds. Mexico are the +105 favorites, while South Korea are +300 underdogs, and a draw is +230. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.