NFL Week 5 begins with Rams vs. 49ers on Thursday Night Football, and with the latest DraftKings promo code, new users will receive $200 in bonus bets if their first $5 wager wins. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET and the 2025 MLB Playoffs will also continue on Thursday with a trio of deciding Game 3 matchups, including Yankees vs. Red Sox. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Thursday Night Football betting preview

If you're wondering how to bet on the NFL this week, the action begins on Thursday with the Los Angeles Rams hosting the San Francisco 49ers in a crucial NFC West matchup. Brock Purdy (toe) has been ruled out for the 49ers, so Mac Jones will make his third start of the season for San Francisco. Ricky Pearsall (knee) and Jauan Jennings (ankle) will also be out for the 49ers.

Those injuries are a driving force in the Rams vs. 49ers line movement, with the Week 5 NFL odds from DraftKings taking the Rams from 5.5-point home favorites to 8.5-point favorites after those absences were announced. The over/under is 44.5 points and Los Angeles is -485 on the money line while San Francisco is priced at +370.

You can also bet dozens of NFL player props in this contest, including over/under 233.5 passing yards for Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and over/under 6.5 receptions for 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. NFL anytime touchdown scorers is also a popular market and Rams running back Kyren Williams has the shortest odds to score at -205 while McCaffrey is -120. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly if your first bet of $5 or more wins.

Thursday MLB betting preview

With the series all tied up at 1-1, it will be winner-take-all on Thursday night in Yankees vs. Red Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET and the pitching matchup will be Cam Schlittler vs. Connelly Early. The 23-year-old Early only made four starts in the regular season, but the rookie posted a 2.33 ERA with 29 strikeouts over 19 1/3 innings in those appearances for the Red Sox. Meanwhile, Schlittler is a 24-year-old rookie who posted a 2.96 ERA over 14 starts.

The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list the Yankees as -164 favorites at home while the Red Sox are +135 underdogs. The over/under in that matchup is 8 runs and Aaron Judge is priced at +242 to hit a home run. DraftKings is also offering a live MLB HR profit boost every time you place a live MLB HR bet. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly if your first bet of $5 or more wins to use on MLB betting today.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.