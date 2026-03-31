With seven NBA games and 14 MLB games, Tuesday is the perfect time to claim the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user. Top matchups tonight include Rockets vs. Knicks and Lakers vs. Cavaliers in the NBA and Astros vs. Red Sox and Giants vs. Padres in the MLB. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Tuesday NBA betting preview

The Houston Rockets (45-29) will host the New York Knicks (48-27) on Tuesday for an 8:10 p.m. ET tipoff and we're starting to see teams building towards playoff intensity around the league. The Knicks scored a 108-106 victory at home against the Rockets on Feb. 21, but Houston covered as 3.5-point underdogs. However, New York is still favored by 1.5 on the road while the over/under is 217.5.

In another cross-conference clash at 10:40 p.m. ET, the Los Angeles Lakers (49-26) will host the Cleveland Cavaliers (47-28). The Lakers have won 15 of their last 17 to surge to third in the West while the Cavs have moved to a comfortable fourth in the East after a sluggish start to the year. The latest NBA odds set Los Angeles as the 1.5-point home favorite and the over/under is 237.5. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Tuesday MLB betting preview

Two American League teams with playoff aspirations will go head-to-head on Tuesday when the Houston Astros host the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is at 8:10 p.m. ET and Houston scored an 8-1 victory in the first game of the series. Tonight the Astros will send Hunter Brown to the mound and they're -156 favorites on the money line while the Red Sox will counter with Brayan Bello and are +129 underdogs.

There's also an NL West rivalry matchup at 9:40 p.m. ET, with the San Diego Padres hosting the San Francisco Giants got the second game of their series. The Padres will start German Marquez in this matchup while the Giants will send out ace Logan Webb. San Francisco won 3-2 on Monday and is the -143 favorite in the latest MLB odds from DraftKings while San Diego is a +119 home underdog. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.