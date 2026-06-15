DraftKings promo code: Get $200 bonus bets for Saudi Arabia-Uruguay, Iran-New Zealand, 2026 World Cup Monday

The 2026 World Cup has already produced unforgettable moments, and with four matches on Monday, you can get in on the action by using the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user. Today's matchups include Spain vs Cape Verde at noon ET, Belgium vs. Egypt at 3 p.m. ET, Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay at 6 p.m. ET and Iran vs. New Zealand at 9 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

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You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

2026 World Cup betting preview

After a triumph at Euro 2024, Spain opened World Cup 2026 as one of the betting favorites and they'll begin their tournament on Monday in Atlanta against African nation Cape Verde for a Group H matchup. The latest 2026 World Cup odds list Spain as -1400 favorites on the money line while Cape Verde are +3000 underdogs and a draw is priced at +1200.

That match will be followed by Belgium vs. Egypt in Seattle for a Group G matchup. The Belgians suffered an embarrassing group stage exit in Qatar at the 2022 World Cup after finishing third in 2018, but they'll have their work cut out against an Egyptian squad hungry to give Mo Salah a World Cup moment. Belgium are -170 favorites while Egypt are +470 on the money line and a draw is listed at +290.

Uruguay were World Cup winners in 1930 and 1950 and were semifinalists in 1954, 1970 and 2010, but failed to advance beyond the group stage in 2022. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has qualified for their third World Cup in a row, but have only advanced to the knockout rounds once as a nation (1994). They'll go head-to-head in Miami on Monday and Uruguay are the -220 favorites while Saudi Arabia are +700 underdogs and a draw is priced at +330.

A day after a USA-Iran peace deal was announced, Iran will begin its 2026 World Cup against New Zealand in Los Angeles. Iran have qualified for five of the last seven World Cups but haven't yet advanced beyond the group stage while New Zealand have qualified for the third time in their history. Iran are priced at -120 on the money line while New Zealand are +380 and a draw is +240. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

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