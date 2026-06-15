DraftKings promo code: Get $200 bonus bets for Saudi Arabia-Uruguay, New Zealand-Iran, 2026 World Cup Monday

The 2026 World Cup continues with a couple more matches on Monday night, and right now, you can use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user. Still on the World Cup 2026 schedule tonight are Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay at 6 p.m. ET, followed by Iran vs. New Zealand at 9 p.m. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

2026 World Cup betting preview

The fans of Saudi Arabia and Uruguay will descend upon Miami tonight as the two nation's go head-to-head in a Group H matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET and it's the opening match of World Cup 2026 for both nations. The latest 2026 World Cup odds list Uruguay as -220 favorites while Saudi Arabia are +700 underdogs and a draw is listed at +330.

Then Los Angeles will host a Group G matchup between Iran and New Zealand that kicks off at 9 p.m. ET. Iran is currently ranked No. 20 in the world rankings while New Zealand is ranked No. 85, but global politics have already impacted Iranian World Cup preparations -- with players unable to earn visas and training camp moved from the United States to Mexico. However, Iran are still -120 favorites while New Zealand are +400 underdogs and a draw is priced at +250. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.