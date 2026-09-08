The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager. Tonight's top MLB matchups include Braves vs. Rays and Brewers vs. Cubs, while Seahawks vs. Patriots tomorrow is the first game on the NFL schedule. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

NFL betting preview for Seahawks vs. Patriots

The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots met in Super Bowl 60, with the Seahawks earning a 29-13 win for their second championship. Now they'll become just the third Super Bowl opponents to open the following season with a head-to-head matchup in Week 1. The Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs met in 1970 after playing each other in Super Bowl 4 and then the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers had a rematch of Super Bowl 50 in the first game of 2016.

The 2026 NFL Kickoff Game is scheduled for an 8:20 p.m. ET start at Lumen Field in Seattle on Wednesday. The latest Seahawks vs. Patriots odds from DraftKings list Seattle as a 3-point favorite at home and the over/under is 44.5. You can also bet dozens of NFL player props in Patriots vs. Seahawks, including Jaxon Smith-Njigba to score an anytime touchdown or over/under 61.5 receiving yards for A.J. Brown. Get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Tuesday MLB betting preview

The Atlanta Braves and Tampa Bay Rays are on top of the NL East and AL East, respectively, and they'll begin a three-game series in Atlanta on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET and Bryce Elder will be the starter for the Braves, while the Rays will turn to Freddy Peralta. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list Atlanta as the -117 favorite and Tampa Bay as the -103 underdog.

Then the top two teams in the NL Central will go head-to-head when the Milwaukee Brewers host the Chicago Cubs. Milwaukee still owns the best record in baseball entering this three-game series, while Chicago owns the top NL Wild Card spot. NL Cy Young favorite Jacob Misiorowski will be on the mound for the Brewers (-219) and David Peterson is the scheduled starter for the Cubs (+179). Get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.