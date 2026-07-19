DraftKings promo code: Get $200 in bonus bets for Spain vs. Argentina, 2026 World Cup Final on Sunday

The 2026 World Cup Final is on Sunday and Spain vs. Argentina is your last chance of the tournament to claim the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. Spain are seeking their second World Cup, while Argentina are seeking their fourth. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

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You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Spain vs. Argentina 2026 World Cup Final betting preview

You get a star stitched onto your kits for every World Cup your nation has won previously and both of these nations are hoping to add to their collection on Sunday. Spain won their only championship in 2010 and Argentina were champions in 1978, 1986 and 2022. Only Italy (1934 and 1938) and Brazil (1958 and 1962) have ever won back-to-back World Cups.

Spain won Group H with seven points and their knockout round wins have come over Austria, Portugal, Belgium and France. La Roja have only given up one goal during World Cup 2026. Meanwhile, Argentina won Group J by taking all nine possible points and then beat Cabo Verde, Egypt, Switzerland and England. Lionel Messi has provided eight goals and four assists over Argentina's first seven matches.

The latest 2026 World Cup odds from DraftKings list Spain as -160 favorites to win the title, while Argentina are +135 underdogs. Messi is +135 to score a goal and he's +900 to score a brace, which he did in the 2022 World Cup Final against France. Mikel Oyarzabal leads Spain with five goals in the tournament and he's +175 to score on Sunday. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

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