DraftKings promo code: Get $200 in bonus bets for Spain vs. Belgium at 2026 World Cup on Friday

The latest DraftKings promo code offers new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager and Spain vs. Belgium in the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup is the perfect opportunity to take advantage. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium at Inglewood, Calif., and Spain are -360 favorites to advance while Belgium are +275 underdogs. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

2026 World Cup betting preview

Spain began World Cup 2026 as the top-ranked team in the world and Belgium were ranked ninth. Now they both find themselves among the eight remaining teams and this will be the third World Cup clash between the two countries. Belgium beat Spain in a Round of 16 matchup on the way to a fourth-place finish in 1986 and Spain exacted revenge with a group stage win at the next World Cup in 1990.

The rubber match will be for the highest stakes yet, with a spot in the semifinals on the line. The latest 2026 World Cup odds from DraftKings lists Spain as the -165 favorites on the 90-minute money line, while Belgium are +475 underdogs and a draw is +290. You can also bet dozens of Spain vs. Belgium props like anytime goal scorer, with Spanish winger Lamine Yamal priced at +145 and Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku at +210. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.