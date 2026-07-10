DraftKings promo code: Get $200 in bonus bets for Spain vs. Belgium at 2026 World Cup on Friday

The 2026 World Cup continues on Friday with Spain vs. Belgium in the quarterfinals and with the latest DraftKings promo code, new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager. The match will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., and kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

2026 World Cup betting preview

Spain won Euro 2024 and entered the World Cup as the top-ranked team on the planet, which is a billing they've largely lived up to. They're a well-organized side that hasn't given up a goal yet in five matches and since their nil-nil draw against Cabo Verde, they've scored nine goals in four matches. Defensive structure is at the root of everything they do, but they still have world-class attackers like Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal and Ferran Torres.

Meanwhile, Belgium are coming off an emphatic victory over the USA, who was playing on their home soil. They're receiving contributions from legends like Romelu Lukaku and Thibaut Courtois as well as the next generation of stars like Charles De Ketelaere and Nathan Ngoy. They've now reached the quarterfinals or better in three of the last four World Cups and can make the semifinals for the second time in three cycles with a win on Friday.

The latest 2026 World Cup odds from DraftKings list Spain as -320 favorites to advance while Belgium are +250 underdogs to make the semis. Spain are also -155 favorites on the 90-minute money line, while Belgium are +425 underdogs and a draw is +290. Oyarzabal is -105 to score a goal in the match while De Ketelaere is +360 for Belgium. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

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