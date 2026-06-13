DraftKings promo code: Get $200 bonus bets for Spurs-Knicks NBA Finals, Brazil-Morocco, World Cup Saturday

The newest DraftKings promo code offers $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. The 2026 World Cup is underway with four matches scheduled on Saturday. Game 5 of the 2026 NBA Finals between the Knicks and Spurs is also in store. Saturday's World Cup matches include Brazil vs. Morocco at 6 p.m. ET, while Spurs vs. Knicks tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET. San Antonio is favored by 5.5 in a must-win Game 5. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

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You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

2026 NBA Finals Game 5 betting preview

The New York Knicks have a chance to clinch their first NBA championship since 1969 with a victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. New York owns a 3-1 lead in the series after a miraculous 29-point second-half comeback in Game 4, the largest in NBA playoff history. OG Anunoby's go-ahead tip-in with 1.2 seconds left on Wednesday night capped the incredible come-from-behind win.

However, San Antonio will have home-court advantage in Game 5 and the Spurs have led in the final five minutes of all four games in the series, so it's not as if they're being dramatically outplayed. The latest NBA odds from DraftKings list San Antonio as a 5.5-point home favorite and the over/under is 216.5. The Knicks are -500 favorites to win the series, while the Spurs are +380 to win the title. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

2026 World Cup betting preview

The 2026 World Cup continues with a quartet of matches on Saturday that begins at 3 p.m. ET with Qatar vs. Switzerland. Then Brazil vs. Morocco is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET, Haiti vs. Scotland kicks off at 9 p.m. ET and Australia vs. Turkey is scheduled to kick off at midnight ET.

Both Brazil and Morocco have designs on deep runs at World Cup 2026, with Brazil having won this competition a record five times and Morocco coming off a semifinal run in the 2022 World Cup. The Brazilians feature a superstar-laden roster while Morocco have recently emerged as Africa's biggest powerhouse. The latest 2026 World Cup odds list Brazil as the -145 favorites while Morocco are the +450 underdogs and a draw is priced at +275. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.