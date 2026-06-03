DraftKings promo code: Get $200 bonus bets for Spurs-Knicks NBA Finals Game 1, Braves-Blue Jays on Wednesday

The 2026 NBA Finals begin on Wednesday and there's no better time to take advantage of the newest DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager, win or lose. Game 1 of Spurs vs. Knicks tips at 8:30 p.m. ET and there are also crucial MLB matchups tonight like Braves vs. Blue Jays and Cubs vs. Athletics. The Spurs are 4.5-point favorites. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

2026 NBA Finals Game 1 betting preview

The San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks will begin a best-of-seven series for the Larry O'Brien Trophy on Wednesday in San Antonio. The Spurs bested the Trail Blazers in five games, the Timberwolves in six games and the Thunder in seven games to earn their way to the NBA Finals. Meanwhile, the Knicks beat the Hawks in six games before sweeping the 76ers and Cavaliers to win the Eastern Conference.

San Antonio was the No. 2 seed in the West this season after posting a 62-20 record overall while New York was No. 3 in the East with a 53-29 mark. The latest NBA odds list the Spurs as 4.5-point favorites at home in Game 1 and the over/under is down to 217.5. DraftKings' NBA futures also list San Antonio as a -185 favorite to win the series, while New York is +155. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Wednesday MLB betting preview

We're over two months into the season and the Atlanta Braves have the best record in baseball. They'll host the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night at 7:15 p.m. ET and the pitching matchup will be Grant Holmes vs. Patrick Corbin. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list Atlanta as the -149 favorite at home while Toronto is priced at +123 on the money line.

Then two teams that surged to the front of their respective divisions early in the season but have since tapered off will go head-to-head when the Chicago Cubs host the Sacramento Athletics. First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET and Colin Rea gets the start for Chicago while Jeffrey Springs is the choice for Sacramento. The Cubs are -126 favorites at home while the Athletics are +105 underdogs. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.