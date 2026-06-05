DraftKings promo code: Get $200 bonus bets for Spurs-Knicks Game 2, Pirates-Braves, NBA, MLB on Friday

Game 2 of the 2026 NBA Finals is on Friday and that's the perfect chance to take advantage of the new DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first wager of $5 or more. Spurs vs. Knicks tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET and you can also use this sign-up bonus on MLB matchups like Braves vs. Pirates and Diamondbacks vs. Nationals. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

2026 NBA Finals Game 2 betting preview

The New York Knicks own a 1-0 advantage over the San Antonio Spurs after scoring a 105-95 win on the road in Game 1. Jalen Brunson went 12-for-31 from the floor, but his 30 points still helped power the Knicks past the Spurs. New York held Victor Wembanyama to a 6-for-21 shooting night and force the big man into six turnovers.

Now Wembanyama and the Spurs will need to rebound to salvage a split at home before the series shifts to Madison Square Garden. San Antonio is the 6.5-point favorite at home and the latest NBA odds from DraftKings list the over/under at 217.5. New York is now the -140 favorite to win the title while the Spurs are +120 underdogs. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Friday MLB betting preview

The Atlanta Braves are off to a blistering start and carry the best record in baseball heading into a three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET and the Braves will sent Martin Perez to the mound while the Pirates will counter with Mitch Keller. Atlanta is the -149 favorite on the money line while Pittsburgh is the +123 underdog.

Then at 9:40 p.m. ET, the Arizona Diamondbacks will host the Washington Nationals for the start of a three-game series. Merrill Kelly is the scheduled starter for Arizona while Foster Griffin is slated to go for Washington. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list Arizona as the -138 favorite while Washington is the +113 underdog. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.