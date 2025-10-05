With the latest DraftKings promo code offering new users $200 in bonus bets if their first $5 wager wins, NFL Sundays just keep getting better. The four-game Week 5 NFL late afternoon schedule is another chance to redeem the enhanced DraftKings promo code. Seahawks vs. Buccaneers (+3.5, 44.5), Lions vs. Bengals (+10.5, 49.5), and Chargers vs. Commanders (+2.5, 47.5) are must-see matchups today and will be focal points for NFL betting. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Sunday NFL betting preview

Week 5 is the first of the season with teams on bye, as the Bears, Falcons, Packers and Steelers all enjoy an off week. However, there are still a handful of matchups between playoff contenders, including Buccaneers vs. Seahawks at 4:05 p.m. ET and Commanders vs. Chargers at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Both Tampa Bay and Seattle are off to 3-1 starts and are in the conversation for best of the rest in the NFC behind the undefeated Eagles. The Buccaneers had the ball with a chance to tie the game late against Philadelphia, but a Baker Mayfield interception doomed the comeback attempt. Meanwhile, Seattle's only loss came to San Francisco and the Seahawks are 3.5-point home favorites with the over/under at 44.5 points. Our model is backing the Buccaneers to cover in 53% of simulations.

Meanwhile, the Commanders (2-2) received great news earlier this week when Jayden Daniels was medically cleared to return to practice. The 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year missed the previous two games and Washington split those two contests. The Chargers are favored by 2.5 coming off an upset loss to the Giants and the over/under is 47.5 points in that contest, both unchanged from the opening NFL lines. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly if your first bet of $5 or more wins.

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.