Right now with the new DraftKings promo code, you can get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user. With the MLB season underway and the NBA in its final month before the postseason begins, you can bet high-profile matchups like Giants vs. Yankees or Suns vs. Jazz on Saturday. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Saturday NBA betting preview

There are six games on the NBA schedule on Saturday and we're only a few weeks away from the start of the 2026 NBA Playoffs. The Memphis Grizzlies will host the Chicago Bulls for an 8 p.m. ET tipoff between two franchises that have fallen out of the postseason race. The latest NBA odds from DraftKings list Chicago as the 3.5-point favorite while the over/under is 245.5.

Then the Phoenix Suns will host the Utah Jazz for a 10 p.m. ET tipoff tonight. Phoenix is currently seventh in the West and is running out of time to get back into the top six to avoid the NBA play-in tournament. Meanwhile, Utah is 14th in the West and is likely looking ahead to the 2026 NBA Draft. The Suns are favored by 16.5 points and the over/under is currently 230.5. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Saturday MLB betting preview

The San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees will wrap up a three-game series on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET at Oracle Park in San Francisco and Will Warren will take the ball for the Yankees while the Giants are sending out Tyler Mahle. New York is the -131 favorite to get the series sweep, while the over/under is 8.5.

The Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Guardians were both division winners a season ago and they'll lock horns as well on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET and the latest MLB odds from DraftKings list the Mariners as -186 favorites, with the Guardians at +153 and the over/under at 7. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.