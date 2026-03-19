Right now with the latest DraftKings promo code, new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager and the eight games on the NBA schedule on Thursday offer a chance to take advantage. Top matchups include Spurs vs. Suns, Bulls vs. Cavaliers and Heat vs. Lakers, which all tip off at 8:10 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Thursday NBA betting preview

Of the eight games on the docket tonight, seven feature at least one team in a playoff position (top 10). The Bulls have fallen out of the play-in race in the East, but the Cavaliers are top four in the conference now after a slow start. Cleveland is favored by 10.5 and the over/under is 237.5 in the latest NBA odds from DraftKings.

There are three games on Thursday between two teams in a play-in position or better, including Spurs vs. Suns and Heat vs. Lakers. San Antonio is favored by 9.5 at home and the over/under for that matchup is 228.5 while the Heat are favored by 5.5 over the Lakers with that over/under sitting at 240.5 as well. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.