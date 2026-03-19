We're less than a month away from the start of the NBA Playoffs and an eight-game slate on Thursday is the perfect time to use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user. Spurs vs. Suns, Bulls vs. Cavaliers and Heat vs. Lakers are among the top basketball games today. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Thursday NBA betting preview

They might not have time to run down the Thunder for the top seed in the West, but the San Antonio Spurs (51-18) have clearly defined themselves as a contender this season and they'll host the Phoenix Suns (39-30) for an 8:10 p.m. ET tipoff tonight. The Spurs are currently second in the West while the Spurs are seventh, and San Antonio is favored by 9.5 at home with the over/under at 228.5.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers (42-27) have comfortably surged back into the top four in the Eastern Conference after a dreadful start to the season. They'll visit the Chicago Bulls (28-41) on Thursday at 8:10 p.m. ET and are hoping to hit their stride over the next month after acquiring James Harden at the trade deadline. Cleveland is favored by 10.5 on the road and the latest NBA odds from DraftKings list the over/under at 238.5.

The Miami Heat (38-31) are jockeying for position in the middle of the East and they'll host the Los Angeles Lakers (44-25) in another 8:10 p.m. ET tip. The Lakers have ripped off seven wins in a row to climb to third in the West, but are still +4000 longshots to win the NBA Finals. Miami is favored by 6.5 at home and the over/under is currently 240.5. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.