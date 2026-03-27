The 2026 MLB season is upon us and the NBA season is also winding down, making Friday an ideal chance to use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Use it for NBA matchups like Thunder vs. Bulls or MLB matchups like Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks tonight. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Friday NBA betting preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder have the best record in the NBA and they'll host the Chicago Bulls on Friday night for an 8 p.m. ET tipoff. The Bulls are currently 12th in the Eastern Conference standings after churning their roster at the trade deadline. The latest NBA odds from DraftKings list the Thunder as 19.5-point favorites at home while the over/under is 240.5.

Then at 10:30 p.m. ET, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Brooklyn Nets for another cross-conference clash. The Lakers are currently third in the West while the Nets are 13th in the East and in the running for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Los Angeles is favored by 16.5 points at home while the over/under is currently 222.5. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Friday MLB betting preview

For most franchises, MLB Opening Day 2026 was on Thursday, but the Kansas City Royals and Atlanta Braves will begin their season on Friday night at 7:15 p.m. ET. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET and Atlanta will hand Chris Sale the ball for an opening day start at home while Kansas City turns to Cole Ragans. The Braves are -143 favorites on the money line while the Royals are +119 underdogs.



The 2026 MLB season is underway and the two-time defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers will be in action on Friday. They'll be playing in Game Two of a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks to open the season. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list the Dodgers as -249 favorites on the money line while the Diamondbacks are +202. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.