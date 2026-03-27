With eight games in the MLB and 10 games in the NBA, Friday is a great chance to use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user. So boost your bankroll by betting Thunder vs. Bulls, Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks or any other major matchups tonight in the sporting world. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Friday NBA betting preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder have the best record in the NBA and they'll host the Chicago Bulls on Friday night for an 8 p.m. ET tipoff. The Bulls are currently 12th in the Eastern Conference standings after churning their roster at the trade deadline. The latest NBA odds from DraftKings list the Thunder as 18.5-point favorites at home while the over/under is 239.5.

Then at 10:30 p.m. ET, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Brooklyn Nets for another cross-conference clash. The Lakers are currently third in the West while the Nets are 13th in the East and in the running for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Los Angeles is favored by 17.5 points at home while the over/under is currently 224.5. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Friday MLB betting preview

MLB Opening Day 2026 was March 26 for most teams, but the Atlanta Braves and Kansas City Royals will begin their season tonight at Truist Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET and it will be two elite lefties taking the mound, with Atlanta naming Chris Sale its opening day starter and Kansas City turning to Cole Ragans. The Braves are -149 favorite on the money line for this matchup while the Royals are +123 underdogs.

Then at 10:30 p.m. ET, the Los Angeles Dodgers will host the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game Two of a three-game series. These two teams have combined to win the National League in each of the last three seasons, with the Dodgers winning back-to-back World Series titles. Now Los Angeles is the -259 favorite while Arizona is +209 on the money line. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.