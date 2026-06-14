DraftKings promo code: Get $200 in bonus bets for UFC White House, Sweden-Tunisia, 2026 World Cup on Sunday

The 2026 World Cup continues on Sunday with four matches and when you add in UFC Freedom 250 at the White House, now is the perfect time to claim the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Sunday's World Cup matchups include Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador and Sweden vs. Tunisia, while the special UFC White House fight card is headlined by Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje and Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

2026 World Cup betting preview

Ivory Coast are three-time AFCON champions, but they're making their first World Cup appearance since 2014 on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET against Ecuador in Philadelphia. Meanwhile, Ecuador is making its fifth World Cup appearance in the last seven cycles. The latest World Cup odds from DraftKing list Ecuador as the +155 favorite while Ivory Coast is +230 on the money line and a draw is priced at +185 for this Group E match.

Then in Group F, another African nation will be in action with Tunisia taking on Sweden in Monterrey, Mexico. This is the third World Cup appearance in a row for Tunisia while Sweden has only qualified for one of the last four World Cups, but did make a quarterfinal run in 2018. Sweden are the -105 favorites while Tunisia are +310 underdogs and a draw is priced at +245. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

UFC White House betting preview

UFC Freedom 250 is a seven-fight card that will be held on the South Lawn of the White House and there are a pair of title fights tonight. UFC Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria will finely defend his title nearly a year after first winning it against Interim UFC Lightweight Champion Justin Gaethje. The latest UFC odds from DraftKings list Topuria as the -470 favorite while Gaethje is the +360 underdog.

The Interim UFC Heavyweight Championship will also be on the line with Alex Pereira taking on Ciryl Gane. Pereira is a former UFC champ at middleweight and light heavyweight, and he has a chance to become the first three-division champion in history. However, he'll have to get past a former interim heavyweight champion to do it and both fighters are priced at -110 on the money line. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.