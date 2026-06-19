DraftKings promo code: Get $200 in bonus bets for USA-Australia, Scotland-Morocco, 2026 World Cup on Friday

The United States will be in action during the 2026 World Cup on Friday, and it's hard to imagine a better time to take advantage of the excitement by using the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. USA vs. Australia is the first of four matches on the day, and they'll be followed by Scotland vs. Morocco, Brazil vs. Haiti and Turkiye vs. Paraguay for a stout day of World Cup 2026 play. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

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You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

2026 World Cup betting preview

After a dominant 4-1 win over Paraguay to open World Cup 2026, the United States can take control of Group D with a win over Australia in Seattle on Friday. However, the Australians scored a shocking 2-0 win over Turkey in their first match and will also be hungry for a chance to secure advancement with a win. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET and USA are the -165 favorites while Australia are +425 underdogs and a draw is +330.

Scotland is also off to a thrilling start after a 1-0 win over Haiti and the Tartan Army will be out in force against Morocco on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., and Morocco drew against Brazil in their first Group C match. Now Morocco are -135 favorites on the three-way money line while Scotland are +400 underdogs and a draw is +265.

The other two teams in Group C will go head-to-head at 8:30 p.m. ET, with Brazil vs. Haiti being played in Philadelphia. After a draw against a fellow top-10 team in the world to open World Cup 2026, Brazil is still poised well to advance if it can take care of business against Haiti. The Brazilians are -1000 favorites while Haiti are +2000 underdogs and a draw is +1000.

Friday's World Cup action wraps up with Turkiye vs. Paraguay in Group D and a loss for either team would put them on the verge of elimination. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 p.m. ET at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The latest 2026 World Cup odds from DraftKings price Turkiye as the -105 favorites while Paraguay are +320 underdogs and a draw is priced at +240. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

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