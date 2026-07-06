DraftKings promo code: Get $200 in bonus bets for USA-Belgium, Spain-Portugal, 2026 World Cup on Monday

The Round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup continues with Spain vs. Portugal and USA vs. Belgium on Monday, the ideal time to claim the latest DraftKings promo code to score $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. The action begins with Portugal vs. Spain at 3 p.m. ET and Belgium vs. USA at 8 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

2026 World Cup betting preview

Spain and Portugal are neighbors, and the Iberian Derby has history that dates back more than 100 years. This is the third time that the rivals will meet at the World Cup, with Spain winning a Round of 16 matchup, 1-0 in 2010, and the two nations drawing during a group stage match in 2018. This time around, Spain are -220 favorites to advance in the latest 2026 World Cup odds from DraftKings, while Portugal are +175.

The U.S. Men's National Team will take on Belgium in the other Round of 16 match. Team USA received good news on Sunday with Folarin Balogun's one-game ban from a red card he suffered on Wednesday suspended. Balogun has been USA's most effective striker at World Cup 2026 and is +140 to score. USA are -130 favorites to advance, while Belgium are +105 underdogs. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.