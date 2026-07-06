DraftKings promo code: Get $200 in bonus bets for USA vs. Belgium, 2026 World Cup, Folarin Balogun on Monday

The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager to use on the 2026 World Cup and USA vs. Belgium on Monday. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Lumen Field in Seattle and the latest 2026 World Cup odds list USA as -124 favorites to advance, while Belgium are +102 underdogs. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

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You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

2026 World Cup betting preview

This will be the third time that the United States and Belgium have met at the World Cup. The USA beat Belgium 3-0 at the inaugural World Cup in 1930 and then Belgium defeated the USA 2-1 in extra time during the Round of 16 at the 2014 World Cup. The two nations also played an international friendly in March, with Belgium capturing a 5-2 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

However, the host nation's efforts so far at the 2026 World Cup has roused its supporters and Belgium will face a significantly more hostile crowd tonight. The Americans also received some important news on Sunday, as star striker Falorin Balogun's one-match red card ban was suspended, allowing him to participate against Belgium. The latest USA vs. Belgium odds list the USA as +155 favorites on the 90-minute money line, while Belgium are +190 underdogs and a draw is +220. The USMNT is -124 to advance. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.