DraftKings promo code: Get $200 bonus for Brazil-Japan, Germany-Paraguay, at 2026 World Cup on Monday

The knockout rounds of the 2026 World Cup began on Sunday, but the action intensifies with three matches on Monday, and it's the perfect time to use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. The action begins with Brazil vs. Japan at 1 p.m. ET, followed by Germany vs. Paraguay at 4:30 p.m. ET, and finally the Netherlands vs. Morocco at 9 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

2026 World Cup betting preview

Brazil are five-time World Cup winners, and after topping Group C, they'll take on Japan in the Round of 32 on Monday. Japan finished second in Group F with a win and two draws, but they're priced as +215 underdogs to advance in the 2026 World Cup odds from DraftKings. Brazil are -285 favorites to advance to the Round of 16. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET in Houston.

Germany and Paraguay started their World Cup 2026 runs in markedly different fashions, with Germany hammering Curacao 7-1 to open their tournament while Paraguay lost to the United States 4-1. However, both find themselves in the Round of 32, where they'll go head-to-head at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Germany are -700 favorites to advance to the Round of 16 while Paraguay are +450 underdogs.

Netherlands vs. Morocco figures to be one of the most exciting matchups in the Round of 32, as the two nations were ranked sixth and seventh in the world rankings to begin the 2026 World Cup. The Netherlands won Group F over Japan, while Morocco finished second to Brazil in Group C. Now, the Netherlands are -160 favorites to advance to the Round of 16 while Morocco are +125 underdogs for Monday's match in Monterrey, Mexico. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.