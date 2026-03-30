When the NBA and MLB are running concurrently, there are no shortage of options and right now you can use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user. That means you can bet on huge matchups like Hawks vs. Celtics, Thunder vs. Pistons, Mariners vs. Yankees and Dodgers vs. Guardians, and boost your bankroll while doing so. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Monday NBA betting preview

The Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics are potential first-round playoff opponents, with Atlanta battling to stay out of the NBA play-in tournament and Boston sitting second in the Eastern Conference standings. They'll get their second look at each other in four days on Monday, with the Hawks hosting the Celtics for a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff. Boston won on Friday at its place, but Atlanta is the 2.5-point home favorite tonight while the over/under is 223.5.

Then the top team in the West will battle the top team in the East at 9:30, with the Oklahoma City Thunder hosting the Detroit Pistons. It's been a little over the month since their first matchup in Detroit, which the Pistons won 124-116. However, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander didn't play in that matchup and he will on Monday, which is why the Thunder are 11.5-point home favorites while the over/under is 217.5. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Monday MLB betting preview

The New York Yankees were one of five teams in Major League Baseball to enjoy a season-opening sweep and they'll stay out West to begin a three-game series with the Seattle Mariners on Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Park and the Mariners are starting pitcher Luis Castillo while the Yankees will hand the ball to Ryan Weathers. New York is a slight -115 favorite on the money line at home while Seattle is priced at -105.

The Los Angeles Dodgers also swept their opening series and they'll host the Cleveland Guardians tonight at 10:10 p.m. ET. Roki Sasaki will be the starter for Los Angeles while Cleveland turns to rookie Parker Messick. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list the Dodgers as -194 favorites on the money line while the Guardians are +159 underdogs. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.