There are five games on the NBA schedule on Sunday, and that means plenty of chances to claim the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Top matchups on Sunday include Celtics vs. Timberwolves at 8:10 p.m. ET and Suns vs. Raptors tips off at 9:10 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Sunday NBA betting preview

Of the five games on Sunday, two are between teams that are both top 10 in their respective conferences. The Boston Celtics (47-23) will host the Minnesota Timberwolves (43-28) and Boston is second in the East, while Minnesota is sixth in the West. Boston is favored by 9.5 and the over/under is 219.5 points.

The Phoenix Suns (39-32) are seventh in the Western Conference and will battle the Toronto Raptors (39-30) in the final game of the night. Toronto is fifth in the East and trying to avoid sliding into the play-in with several teams breathing down their necks. The latest NBA odds from DraftKings list the Raptors as 2.5-point road favorites, while the over/under is 220.5. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.