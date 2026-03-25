There are 12 games on a loaded Wednesday NBA schedule and MLB Opening Day, and right now you can use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user. That includes a potential NBA finals preview at 7:30 p.m. ET with Celtics vs. Thunder. Yankees vs. Giants kicks off the 2026 MLB season. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Wednesday sports betting preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Boston Celtics have won the last two championships in the NBA and look like serious contenders again in 2025-26. Boston is second in the Eastern Conference standings, while Oklahoma City has the best record in the NBA and leads the West. They'll go head-to-head on Wednesday and the Thunder are 2.5-point favorites, while the over/under is 218.5. Oklahoma City is a -135 favorite on the money line.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets are jockeying for position in the crowded Western Conference and will go head-to-head in Minneapolis tonight. Houston won the only matchup between these two franchises so far this season, scoring a 110-105 victory at home on Jan. 16. The latest NBA odds from DraftKings list the Rockets as 1.5-point favorites, while the over/under is 223.5. Other matchups include Cavaliers (-2.5) vs. Heat, Nuggets (-11.5) vs. Mavericks and Clippers (-4.5) vs. Raptors. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.