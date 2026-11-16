The latest DraftKings promo code offers new users $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after their first $5 wager. You can immediately put that bonus to work during Monday Night Football, where the Baltimore Ravens will host the Los Angeles Chargers for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Monday Night Football betting preview

Jacoby Brissett was acquired along with a 2027 fifth-round pick in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2028 seventh-round pick last week. Now he'll make his Ravens debut and will be the fourth starting quarterback this season in Baltimore. The Ravens have lost four in a row to drop to 4-5 on the season and their last three losses have been by 22 points or more.

However, things have been even tougher for the Chargers, who are 0-8 on the season. Los Angeles ranks last in the NFL in scoring and couldn't end a 36-drive touchdown drought until garbage time of a 44-22 loss to the Texans last week. Despite that fact, the Chargers decided to ride it out at the NFL trade deadline and a versatile running game might be the best chance to turn things around offensively, with four players who have rushed for at least 160 yards.

Both teams have been brutal on backers this season, with the Chargers going 0-7-1 against the spread and the Ravens going 2-6-1. The latest Ravens vs. Chargers odds from DraftKings list Baltimore as the 4.5-point favorite and the over/under at 39.5. Derrick Henry is priced at -160 to score an anytime touchdown while Omarion Hampton is priced at +300. Get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.