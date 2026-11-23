New users can get $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager with the latest DraftKings promo code. The Washington Commanders will host the Cincinnati Bengals for the week's final NFL matchup, and kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET at FedEx Field. Get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Commanders vs. Bengals betting preview

The Commanders are 3-5-1 on the season coming off a 24-21 win over the Giants on Thursday Night Football, but they're still in the hunt for the NFC East title and they now own the tiebreaker over New York if they can hunt them down. A mini bye week also comes at a good time with the NFL's hottest offense coming to town. Washington forced a pair of turnovers and limited the Giants to 4-of-12 on third down in last week's win and they'll need to be opportunistic again taking on this Cincinnati offense.

The Bengals (7-2) took control of the AFC North last week with a 38-18 win over the Steelers. It was their fifth win in a row and Cincinnati is averaging 36.2 points per game during that stretch with Joe Burrow playing at an MVP level. The seventh-year pro has thrown for 1,624 yards and 20 touchdowns with only three interceptions, while adding two rushing touchdowns during the winning streak. The Cincinnati defense also ranks 10th in the NFL in points allowed this season.

The latest Commanders vs. Bengals odds from DraftKings lists Cincinnati as the 6-point favorite on the road and the over/under is 54.5, which is tied for the highest total on the Week 11 NFL schedule. Burrow's over/under for total passing yards is all the way up to 303.5, while Jayden Daniels is -130 to throw two touchdown passes or more after tossing three last week. Get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

21+ (18+ in DC, NH, WY). DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.