The latest DraftKings promo code offers new users $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after their first $5 wager. Use those bonus bets for Week 10 NFL betting on Sunday, with top matchups including Packers vs. Vikings at 1 p.m. ET, Cowboys vs. 49ers at 4:25 p.m. ET and Bengals vs. Steelers on Sunday Night Football. Get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Sunday Week 10 NFL betting preview

The NFC North is the best division in football through the first half of the season and two of its biggest rivals will go head-to-head on Sunday when the Green Bay Packers (6-3) host the Minnesota Vikings (6-2). Green Bay has won five of six after a lackluster start and the offense is attacking relentlessly down the field, while Minnesota has lost twice in a row after winning its first six but still has the NFL's best scoring defense. The Packers are favored by 2.5 at home and the over/under is 42.5 points.

The Dallas Cowboys (4-5) and San Francisco 49ers (7-1) became bitter rivals through a series of playoff clashes near the end of the 20th century and the animosity will continue in to a Sunday afternoon matchup. The Cowboys are giving chase to the Giants (5-3-1) in the NFC East and the 49ers sit atop the NFC West standings after nine weeks. The latest Week 9 NFL odds list San Francisco as the 4.5-point road favorite and the over/under is 55.5.

Then first place in the AFC North will be up for grabs when the Cincinnati Bengals (6-2) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2) for Sunday Night Football. Both franchises have won four games in a row to move to the top of the division, with Cincinnati scoring 30 or more in each of its victories during that span and Pittsburgh relying on a top-five scoring defense. The Bengals are favored by 3.5 at home and the over/under is 49.5 points. Get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.