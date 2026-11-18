The latest DraftKings promo code offers new users $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after their first $5 wager. Wednesday's action is highlighted by high-profile matchups in college basketball and the NBA, including No. 1 Florida vs. No. 8 Houston and No. 12 Arizona vs. No. 3 UConn as well as Mavericks vs. Warriors and Nuggets vs. Celtics. Get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Wednesday college basketball betting preview

The Players Era 8 continues with the semifinals on Wednesday and the marquee matchup pits two top-10 teams against each other at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, as the Florida Gators take on the Houston Cougars. The Gators beat Notre Dame 86-78 in the quarterfinals and Houston beat Rutgers 85-73. They'll tip off at 4:30 p.m. ET and Florida is favored by 1.5 on the neutral floor, while the over/under is 148.5 points.

There's another ranked matchup at 9 p.m. ET, with the Arizona Wildcats hosting the UConn Huskies at the McKale Center in Tucson. The Wildcats are 3-1 on the season with a loss to UCLA and a win at Auburn, while the Huskies are 4-0 with key wins over Michigan and Ohio State. The latest college basketball odds from DraftKings list Arizona as the 3.5-point favorite at home and the over/under is also 148.5. Get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Wednesday NBA betting preview

There are 12 games in the NBA tonight, including an 8 p.m. ET tipoff between the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The Mavericks are off to a 7-7 start in Cooper Flagg's second season and the Warriors are 8-6. Both teams are on three-game losing streaks, but Dallas is favored by 4.5 at home and the over/under is 221.5 points.

Then at 9:30 p.m. ET, the Denver Nuggets will host the Boston Celtics for a cross-conference clash. The Nuggets are off to a 7-5 start on the season and are currently eighth in the Western Conference, while the Celtics are 11-3 overall and sit second in the East standings. The latest NBA odds from DraftKings list Boston as the 2.5-point road favorite and the over/under is 222.5. Get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.