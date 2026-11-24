New users can get $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager with the latest DraftKings promo code. There's action in the NBA, college basketball and college football on Tuesday, with matchups including Wizards vs. Celtics and Nuggets vs. Mavericks in the NBA, and Louisville vs. Texas Tech and St. John's vs. Oregon in college basketball. According to the latest Texas Tech vs. Louisville odds, the Red Raiders are favored by 3.5 points. Get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Tuesday NBA betting preview

The Washington Wizards (7-11) and Boston Celtics (11-6) will go head-to-head on Tuesday in an Eastern Conference matchup where the teams are trending in different directions. Washington has won three games in a row and Boston is on a four-game losing streak heading into this meeting at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and the latest NBA odds from DraftKings list Boston as the 10.5-point favorite on the road, while the over/under is 217.5.

There are 11 teams in the Western Conference above .500 entering Tuesday and two of them will go head-to-head when the Denver Nuggets (10-5) host the Dallas Mavericks (10-7) for a 10 p.m. ET tipoff. Both teams are on three-game winning streaks heading into this matchup, but the Nuggets are 8.5-point favorites at home with the over/under at 233.5. Get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Tuesday college basketball betting preview

The No. 25 Louisville Cardinals will battle the No. 5 Texas Tech Red Raiders in the opening round of the Players Era 16 in Las Vegas on Tuesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Michelob ULTRA Arena and Louisville is off to a 3-1 start with a loss at Memphis, while Texas Tech is 5-0 with a win over Illinois. The Red Raiders are favored by 3.5 on the neutral floor and the over/under is 152.5 points.

Later that night in Las Vegas, the No. 13 St. John's Red Storm will take on the Oregon Ducks for a 10:30 p.m. ET tipoff in the Players Era 16. St. John's is 5-0 on the season with its most notable win coming against Syracuse and Oregon is 3-1 coming off a loss to Oregon State. The latest college basketball odds from DraftKings list the Red Storm as 10.5-point favorites and the over/under is 155.5. Get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

21+ (18+ in DC, NH, WY). DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.