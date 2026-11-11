The latest DraftKings promo code offers new users $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after their first $5 wager. There's action in the NBA, college basketball and college football on Wednesday. Top matchups include Knicks vs. Cavaliers and Rockets vs. Warriors in the NBA, while Ball State vs. Buffalo highlights the MACtion schedule. There's also Michigan vs. Marquette and California vs. USC in college basketball on Wednesday. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Wednesday NBA betting preview

After a 2-4 start, the defending NBA champion New York Knicks have won four games in a row and they'll host an Eastern Conference rival on Wednesday when the Cleveland Cavaliers (5-6) come to town. Cleveland has lost two games in a row and was swept by New York last season during the Eastern Conference finals. Now the Knicks are 4.5-point favorites at home and the over/under is 221.5.

In the Western Conference on Wednesday, the Houston Rockets (8-3) will host the Golden State Warriors (8-3). Houston is 5-1 at home so far this season, but Golden State has ripped off eight wins in a row after losing its first three games. The latest NBA odds from DraftKings list the Rockets as 6.5-point favorites at home, while the over/under is 222.5. Get $200 in bonus bets and 3 months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Wednesday college football betting preview

The Week 11 college football schedule includes a trio of Mid-American Conference games on Wednesday night. Toledo vs. UMass, Central Michigan vs. Sacramento State and Ball State vs. Buffalo are all scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. ET start.

Toledo is favored by 14 at home in the latest college football odds from DraftKings and the over/under is 51.5 points, while Central Michigan is an 18.5-point home favorite with the over/under at 43.5. Meanwhile, Buffalo is favored by 1.5 at home and the over/under is 50.5 points. Get $200 in bonus bets and 3 months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.