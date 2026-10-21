The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets for NBA betting and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager. NBA Opening Night concludes with Spurs vs. Thunder at 9:30 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code and $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass. Get started here:

Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake. New users also receive one promo code to redeem a three-month NBA League Pass subscription, courtesy of DraftKings

NBA Opening Night betting preview

In the nightcap of Tuesday NBA tripleheader, the San Antonio Spurs will host the Oklahoma City Thunder for a rematch of last year's Western Conference Finals. Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs needed all seven games to sneak past Shai Gilgeos-Alexander the defending champion Thunder. San Antonio is a 1.5-point underdog at home and the over/under is 231.5 points.

You can also bet any number of NBA futures throughout the season. The Spurs and Thunder are +270 co-favorites to win the NBA title on DraftKings, while the Knicks and 76ers are both priced at +900 to lift the Larry O'Brien Trophy coming out of the East. Get $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.