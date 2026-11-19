The latest DraftKings promo code offers new users $200 in bonus bets for NFL betting after their first $5 wager to go along with three months of free NBA League Pass. Use this sign-up bonus for Thursday Night Football in Week 11, with the Houston Texans hosting the Indianapolis Colts for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff at Reliant Stadium. Get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Thursday Night Football betting preview

The Houston Texans (3-6) and Indianapolis Colts (3-7) are both in the midst of disappointing seasons, but a glimmer of hope remains for the winner of Thursday night's AFC South showdown. The Texans started the 2025 season with an 0-3 record, but eventually went on to make the playoffs and record a 10-game winning streak that carried into the postseason. Meanwhile, the Colts were 8-2 heading into the bye last season and are also hoping to put a run together to close out the season.

Houston is coming off a 27-24 loss to the Browns that dealt a significant blow to its playoff chances and Indianapolis managed to end a five-game winning streak with a 24-22 win over the Dolphins. However, DraftKings prices the Texans at +180 to make the postseason and the Colts are now +2600 longshots to make the 2026 NFL Playoffs.

Indianapolis captured a 19-17 win over Houston in Week 3 where it managed to overcome three turnovers by limiting the Texans to 223 yards of total offense. However, Houston had won the previous five head-to-head meetings in the series and the latest Texans vs. Colts odds from DraftKings list the home team as 12.5-point favorites, while the over/under is 44.5. David Montgomery is -120 to score a touchdown in his return from a groin injury and Jonathan Taylor is +120 to score. Get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

21+ (18+ in DC, NH, WY). DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.