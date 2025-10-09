Thursday Night Football and the 2025 MLB Playoffs makes tonight the perfect opportunity to use the latest DraftKings promo code offering new users $200 in bonus bets if their first $5 wager wins. Giants vs. Eagles kicks off Week 6 at 8:15 p.m. ET. We'll also have Game 4 of Cubs vs. Brewers in the NLDS at 9:08 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Thursday Night Football Giants vs. Eagles betting preview

Thursday Night Football in Week 6 brings us an NFC East rivalry matchup as the New York Giants host the Philadelphia Eagles. It's the 186th all-time meeting and the Eagles have won 19 of the last 23 to take a 95-88-2 all-time lead in the series. This time around, the Eagles are favored by 7 on the road and the over/under is 40.5 points. DraftKings is also offering a TNF Mystery Boost where you can either get a No Sweat Bet or a 50% profit boost.

Both teams are coming off losses, with the Eagles at 4-1 and the Giants at 1-4. While the Eagles have dominated the series of late, the two teams have split their last 10 meetings against the spread. So far this season, Philadelphia is 3-2 against the spread while New York is 2-3 against the number. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly if your first bet of $5 or more wins.

Thursday MLB betting preview

For MLB betting tonight, there are two games on Thursday, highlighted by Cubs vs. Brewers in the late game. Milwaukee has a 2-1 series lead but Chicago has momentum after getting a win at home on Wednesday. Both teams went deep into their bullpens last night and will have to be strategic with their pitching choices. The Brewers are -127 favorites on the money line while the Cubs are +104 underdogs and the over/under is 7 runs in the latest MLB odds from DraftKings. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly if your first bet of $5 or more wins.

Thursday college football betting preview

There's also the potential for college football betting on Thursday night, with four games on the schedule. The action begins with Kennesaw State vs. Louisiana Tech at 7 p.m. ET then will be followed by Tulane vs. East Carolina at 7:30 p.m. ET and then Sam Houston vs. Jacksonville State and Georgia Southern vs. Southern Miss are both at 8 p.m. ET. The latest college football odds from DraftKings list Louisiana Tech (-6), Tulane (-6.5), Jacksonville State (-7) and Southern Miss (-3) as the favorites. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly if your first bet of $5 or more wins.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.