The NBA is in its stretch run, the MLB season is underway and right now you can use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. On Monday, we'll see huge matchups like Hawks vs. Celtics and Thunder vs. Pistons in the NBA as well as Mariners vs. Yankees and Dodgers vs. Guardians in the MLB. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Monday NBA betting preview

The Atlanta Hawks (42-33) have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA, winning 16 of 19 games since the start of the second half. On Monday, they'll host the Boston Celtics (50-24) with a chance to prove they're serious competitors in the East. The latest NBA odds from DraftKings list Atlanta as the 1.5-point home favorite while the over/under is 222.5.

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons sit on top of their respective divisions and they'll go head-to-head for a potential NBA Finals preview on Monday in Oklahoma City. The Thunder (59-16) have won 17 of 19 since the All-Star Break while the Pistons (54-20) have won 9 of 11. Oklahoma City is favored by 13.5 at home while the over/under is currently 218.5. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Monday MLB betting preview

The New York Yankees were one of five teams in Major League Baseball to enjoy a season-opening sweep and they'll stay out West to begin a three-game series with the Seattle Mariners on Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Park and the Mariners are starting pitcher Luis Castillo while the Yankees will hand the ball to Ryan Weathers. Seattle is a slight -112 favorite on the money line at home while New York is priced at -108.

The Los Angeles Dodgers also swept their opening series and they'll host the Cleveland Guardians tonight at 10:10 p.m. ET. Roki Sasaki will be the starter for Los Angeles while Cleveland turns to rookie Parker Messick. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list the Dodgers as -199 favorites on the money line while the Guardians are +163 underdogs. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.