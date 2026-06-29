DraftKings promo code: Get $200 bonus for Netherlands vs. Morocco, at 2026 World Cup on Monday

We've reached the Round of 32 in the 2026 World Cup, and there's one more chance on Monday to use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first wager of $5 or more as a new user. Netherlands vs. Morocco is arguably the best matchup in the first round of knockout games, and it will kick off at 9 p.m. ET in Monterrey, Mexico. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

2026 World Cup betting preview

The Dutch have reached the semifinals of the World Cup on five occasions and have been runners-up three times, but they're yet to win the tournament and continue to face mounting pressure from their fans. Meanwhile, Morocco are coming off a fourth-place finish at the 2022 World Cup and have established themselves as an emerging power in Africa. Both nations were ranked top 10 in the world rankings entering World Cup 2026, and they'll go head-to-head tonight.

Netherlands won Group F over Japan, Sweden and Tunisia, while Morocco finished second in Group C behind Brazil and ahead of Scotland and Haiti. Now the latest 2026 World Cup odds from DraftKings list Netherlands as -155 favorites to advance, while Morocco are +120 underdogs. On the 90-minute money line (which does not include extra time or penalties), Netherlands are +130 favorites, while Morocco are +250 underdogs and a draw is +210. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.