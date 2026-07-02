DraftKings promo code: Get $200 bonus for Portugal-Croatia, Spain-Austria, 2026 World Cup betting on Thursday

The 2026 World Cup continues with three more Knockout Round matches on Thursday, when the latest DraftKings promo code offers new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager. Today's matchups include Spain vs. Austria at 3 p.m. ET, Portugal vs. Croatia at 7 p.m. ET and Switzerland vs. Algeria at 11 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

2026 World Cup betting preview

Spain vs. Austria betting preview

Spain entered World Cup 2026 as one of the favorites coming off a Euro 2024 win and went on to win Group H after a shocking 0-0 draw against Cabo Verde to open the tournament. Meanwhile, Austria finished second in Group J behind Argentina and are playing their first game in the knockout rounds since 1954, when they placed third. The match will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. and Spain are -750 favorites to advance while Austria are +475 underdogs.

Portugal vs. Croatia betting preview

Cristiano Ronaldo set a record by scoring in his sixth World Cup and Portugal advanced by finishing second in Group K behind Colombia. Now they'll take on Croatia, who finished second in Group L behind England, and the match will take place in Toronto. The latest 2026 World Cup odds from DraftKings list Portugal as -270 favorites to advance while Croatia are +205 underdogs despite medaling in 2018 (second) and 2022 (third).

Switzerland vs. Algeria betting preview

Switzerland finished on top of Group B and can make their fourth consecutive Round of 16 appearance with a win over Algeria. The two-time AFCON champions have only reached the Round of 16 once in their previous three World Cup appearances. Switzerland are -200 favorites to advance while Algeria are +155 underdogs. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.