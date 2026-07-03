DraftKings promo code: Get $200 bonus for Switzerland vs. Algeria, 2026 World Cup betting on Thursday

The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager. Switzerland vs. Algeria wraps up the tripleheader with an 11 p.m. ET kickoff. Switzerland is a -230 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

Spain and Portugal punched their tickets to the Round of 16 on Thursday. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal on a penalty kick to help propel Portugal to a 2-1 victory, while a brace from Mikel Oyarzaba send Spain through to the next round. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

2026 World Cup betting preview

Switzerland vs. Algeria betting preview

Thursday's action ends with Algeria vs. Switzerland in Vancouver. Switzerland won Group B, but are seeking their first knockout round win since 1954, while Algeria were third in Group J and have never won an elimination match at the World Cup. The latest 2026 World Cup odds from DraftKings list the Swiss as -230 favorites to advance, while the Algerians are +182 underdogs. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.