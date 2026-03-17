Team USA will take on Venezuela in the 2026 World Baseball Classic final on Tuesday, another opportunity to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code offering $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. First pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and there are also eight games in the NBA, highlighted by Magic vs. Thunder and Nuggets vs. 76ers. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Tuesday NBA betting preview

The Orlando Magic will host the Oklahoma City Thunder for a 7:10 p.m. ET tipoff on Tuesday and both teams are in playoff position and settling in for the stretch run. Orlando is 38-29 on the season and sits fifth in the East, while Oklahoma City is 53-15 and is atop the West. The Thunder are favored by 9.5 on the road and the over/under is 222.5 points.

In another cross-conference clash on Tuesday, the Denver Nuggets will host the Philadelphia 76ers for a 10:10 p.m. ET tipoff. The Nuggets are fifth in the West with a 41-27 record and the 76ers are ninth in the East with a 37-31 mark. The latest NBA odds from DraftKings list Denver as a 14.5-point home favorite, while the over/under is 235.5. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

USA vs. Venezuela WBC betting preview

The World Baseball Classic final this season pits the United States against Venezuela at loanDepot Park in Miami, Florida. The Venezuelans rallied past the Italians for a 4-2 win in the semifinals, while the Americans outlasted the Dominican Republic for a 2-1 victory.

Tonight, the Americans are expected to give Mets right-hander Nolan McLean the start, while the Venezuelans will turn to Diamondbacks lefty Eduardo Rodriguez. The latest WBC odds from DraftKings list Team USA as the -285 favorite on the money line, while Venezuela is the +225 underdog and the over/under is 8.5 runs. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5+ wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings



DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.