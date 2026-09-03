The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets for college football betting with a $5+ first wager. Thursday's college football schedule is headlined by Wake Forest vs. Akron at 7 p.m. ET, Georgia Tech vs. Colorado at 8 p.m. ET and Illinois vs. UAB at 9 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

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You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Thursday Week 1 college football betting preview

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons went 9-4 in Jake Dickert's first season at the helm and they'll kick off their season against the Akron Zips on Thursday night at home. Akron's five wins last season were its most since Terry Bowden took the program to a bowl in 2017 (7-7) and Joe Moorhead will hope to end the bowl drought in 2026. Wake Forest is favored by 27.5 at home and the over/under is 50.5 points.

Then the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will host the Colorado Buffaloes for the only matchup between a pair of power conference schools on Thursday. Brent Key led the Yellow Jackets to a 9-4 season in 2025, while Deion Sanders saw his Buffaloes slip to 3-9 after enjoying a 9-4 season of their own in 2024. Georgia Tech is favored by 6.5 points at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta and the over/under is 51.5.

The Illinois Fighting Illini have piled up 19 wins over their last two seasons under Bret Bielema and they'll open their season at home against the UAB Blazers on Thursday. Alex Mortensen continues on as the head coach after taking over for Trent Dilfer in the middle of the 2025 season. The Illini are favored by 27.5 in the latest Week 1 college football odds, while the over/under is 54.5 points. Get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.