With all 30 MLB teams in action on Tuesday, and a full Week 1 college football slate set, now is the time to claim the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user. Wager on MLB matchups like Cubs vs. Brewers and Astros vs. White Sox tonight and collect your first bonus bets in time for Oregon vs. Boise State and LSU vs. Clemson this weekend. According to the latest MLB odds at DraftKings, the White Sox are -124 money line favorites against the Astros. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Tuesday MLB betting preview

The Chicago Cubs will host the Milwaukee Brewers for Game 2 of a four-game series on Tuesday at Wrigley Field. The Cubs will send Matthew Boyd to the mound and the Brewers are scheduled to pitch Robert Gasser. First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET and Chicago is the -124 favorite, while Milwaukee is the +116 underdog.

Then two division leaders in the American League will go head-to-head at 8:10 p.m. ET when the Houston Astros host the Chicago White Sox. The AL Central-leading White Sox will turn to Sean Burke on the road and the AL West-leading Astros will send out Ronel Blanco. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list Chicago as a -123 favorite and Houston as a +102 underdog. Get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Week 1 college football betting preview

We got a college football appetizer in Week 0, but the first of 15 main courses comes on Saturday in Week 1. The No. 2 Oregon Ducks will host the Boise State Broncos for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff. It's one of the biggest matchups of Week 1 and Oregon is favored by 24.5 at home, while the over/under is 54.5 points.

Then at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, the No. 11 LSU Tigers will host the Clemson Tigers. Lane Kiffin will make his LSU debut, while Dabo Swinney's squad failed to crack the preseason Top 25 for the first time since 2011. LSU is favored by 11.5 in the latest college football odds from DraftKings and the over/under is 51.5 points. Get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.