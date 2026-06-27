DraftKings promo code: Get $200 in bonus bets for 2026 World Cup, England-Panama, Argentina-Jordan on Saturday

Saturday is the final day of group play in the 2026 World Cup and six more matches means six more chances to use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Groups J, K and L are the last to wrap up before the knockout rounds begin on Sunday and top matchups include England vs. Panama, Colombia vs. Portugal and Argentina vs. Jordan. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

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You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

2026 World Cup betting preview

England had hope to have Group L put away by now, but they'll still need a win over Panama to take the top spot on Saturday. Panama has already been mathematically eliminated, but will be eager to play spoiler and create a lasting World Cup memory. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. and England are -575 favorites while Panama are +1400 underdogs and a draw is +700.

First place in Group K will be on the line when Colombia takes on Portugal at 7:30 p.m. ET in Miami. Colombia is currently top of the table with six points after wins against DR Congo and Uzbekistan while Portugal drew DR Congo and beat Uzbekistan for four points. The latest 2026 World Cup odds from DraftKings list Portugal as -120 favorites while Colombia are +320 underdogs and a draw is +280.

Argentina has already wrapped up Group J and Lionel Messi became the all-time leading goal scorer in World Cup history in the process, scoring all five of the team's goals in wins over Algeria and Austria. Meanwhile, Jordan won't be advancing but will be looking to salvage a win against what is likely to be a heavily-rotated Argentina squad. Jordan are +1400 underdogs and a draw is +625 while Argentina are -525 favorites. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

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