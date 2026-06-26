DraftKings promo code: Get $200 in bonus bets for 2026 World Cup, Norway-France, Spain-Uruguay on Friday

Groups G, H and I will conclude pool play at the 2026 World Cup on Friday, and the six matches on the schedule are an ideal time to use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Today's top matchups will be Norway vs. France at 3 p.m. ET, Uruguay vs. Spain at 8 p.m. ET and Egypt vs. Iran at 11 p.m. ET. France have moved the -250 favorites with Norway resting many of their starters. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

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How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

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You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

2026 World Cup betting preview

France and Norway are both through to the Round of 32, but the top spot in Group I will be on the line when they meet today at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are two of the best attacking players in the world and they've scored four goals each of their first two World Cup games. However, Haaland isn't in Norway's starting lineup with the team deciding to rest many of their starters ahead of the knockout round. France are -250 favorites on the three-way money line while Norway are +600 and a draw is +425.

Then the most consequential match in Group H will be Spain vs. Uruguay in Guadalajara. Spain would take the group with a win and knock Uruguay out of World Cup 2026, while Uruguay is guaranteed to advance with a win and would have a chance to win the group depending on the Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia result. Spain are -145 favorites in the 2026 World Cup odds from DraftKings while Uruguay are +475 underdogs and a draw is +260.

Group G will kick off on Friday night but won't be decided until early Saturday morning, and Egypt vs. Iran is the matchup where both teams are most in control of their own destiny. Egypt will take the group with a win and is guaranteed to advance with a draw, while Iran are through to the knockout rounds with a win. Egypt are +150 favorites while Iran are +290 underdogs and a draw is +160. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

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