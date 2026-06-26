DraftKings promo code: Get $200 in bonus bets for 2026 World Cup, Spain-Uruguay, Egypt-Iran on Friday

The 2026 World Cup continues on Friday and group play is winding down, making now the time to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. There are still four more matches to come tonight, including Uruguay vs. Spain in Group H at 8 p.m. ET and Egypt vs. Iran in Group G at 11 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

2026 World Cup betting preview

Spain entered the 2026 World Cup as the top-ranked team in the world after winning Euro 2024 and the 2025 UEFA Nations League, but they've still got some work to do to secure their future against Uruguay. Spain's four points will likely put them through, but a they'll finish first in Group H with a win and are guaranteed to advance with a draw. Meanwhile, Uruguay are through with a win and would have to sweat out a draw. Spain are -165 favorites while Uruguay are +550 underdogs and a draw is +280.

The same scenario is true for Egypt vs. Iran, with Egypt taking Group I with a win and advancing with a draw while Iran are through with a victory and would need results to go their way in the event of a tie. This is the first-ever competitive match between the two geopolitical rivals will play in Seattle. The latest 2026 World Cup odds from DraftKings list Egypt as +155 favorites while Iran are +265 underdogs and a draw is +165. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.