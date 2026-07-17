DraftKings promo code: Get $200 in bonus bets for Braves-Rangers, Open Championship, 2026 World Cup on Friday

The third-place match and the finals of the 2026 World Cup are this weekend, but there are 15 games in the MLB to tide us over and those are all great opportunities to use the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Top matchups in the MLB include Braves vs. Rangers and Brewers vs. Marlins, and then France vs. England in the third-place game is Saturday, while Spain vs. Argentina in the finals is Sunday. There is also the second round of the 2026 Open Championship on Friday. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Friday MLB betting preview

The MLB All-Star Break is over and all 30 teams will be in action on Friday. The Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers both enter the second half sitting on top of their respective divisions and they'll go head-to-head on Friday at 7:15 p.m. ET. The latest 2026 MLB odds from DraftKings list Atlanta as the -205 favorite at home, while Texas is the +168 underdog.

The Milwaukee Brewers are also division leaders and they'll host the Miami Marlins, who are third in the NL East but are gaining ground. First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET and Milwaukee is the -149 favorite, while Miami is the +123 underdog.

2026 World Cup betting preview

The third-place match will pit France vs. England and kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. It's an undoubted letdown for both nations to be competing on Saturday rather than Sunday, but there is an extra $2 million in prize money for third vs. fourth. DraftKings prices France as the +105 favorite on the 90-minute money line while England are +255 underdogs and a draw is +175.

The championship match will be held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. on Sunday. Spain vs. Argentina will kick at 3 p.m. ET and Spain will be seeking their second title (2010), while Argentina are seeking their fourth (1978, 1986, 2022). The latest 2026 World Cup odds from DraftKings list Spain as -165 favorite and Argentina as +130 underdogs. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.