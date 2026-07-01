DraftKings promo code: Get $200 in bonus bets for England-DR Congo, USA-Bosnia in 2026 World Cup on Wednesday

The Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup gives us three more matches on Wednesday and that means three more chances to use the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first wager of $5 or more as a new user. England vs. DR Congo kicks off the action at noon ET and then there's Belgium vs. Senegal at 4 p.m. ET, but the main event will be USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina at 8 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

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You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

2026 World Cup betting preview

England entered the 2026 World Cup with designs on ending a 60-year title drought and they'll hope to take another step towards their goal with a Round of 32 win over DR Congo. England won Group L and DR Congo advanced after a third-place finish in Group K. The latest 2026 World Cup odds from DraftKings now lists England as -1100 favorites to advance to the Round of 16 while DR Congo are +600 underdogs.

Meanwhile, Belgium used a dominant 5-1 win over New Zealand to power its way to the top of Group G and is matched up with Senegal in the Round of 32. Senegal finished third in Group I, but are also coming off an assertive 5-0 win over Iraq to conclude pool play. Now Belgium are -170 favorites to advance while Senegal are +130 underdogs.

The USA have been gearing up to put their best foot forward as hosts of the 2026 World Cup for nearly a decade and confidence is high after they won Group D handily. Their Round of 32 opponent is Bosnia and Herzegovina, who finished third in Group B. Bosnia and Herzegovina went into Canada to secure a 1-1 draw in their opener, but are +450 underdogs to advance against the USMNT in Santa Clara, Calif. while USA are -700 favorites. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

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DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.