The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after they spend at least $5. Saturday's college football matchups include No. 4 Texas vs. No. 1 Ohio State (+1.5) in a game with clear College Football Playoff implications and No. 21 Iowa vs. Iowa State (+14) for the Cy-Hawk Trophy. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

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You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

College football betting previews for Saturday

The Tennessee Volunteers jumped to No. 18 in the latest AP Top 25 after a 56-9 win over Furman, and they'll go on the road on Saturday night to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech is coming off a 14-13 loss against Colorado, where the Buffaloes scored in the final minute of the game. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Bobby Dodd Stadium, and the Volunteers are favored by 12.5 on the road with the over/under at 55.5 points.

In what could be the biggest non-conference matchups of the season, the Texas Longhorns will host the Ohio State Buckeyes for a top-five battle on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, and Ohio State has managed a win over Texas in each of the last two seasons. However, the Longhorns are 1.5-point favorites over the Buckeyes, while the over/under is 50.5.

The Iowa State Cyclones have captured the Cy-Hawk Trophy in each of the last two seasons, but Matt Campbell left for Penn State this offseason, and Jimmy Rogers will coach against the Iowa Hawkeyes for the first time on Saturday. Iowa defeated Northern Illinois 40-0 last week, and Iowa State beat Southeast Missouri State 38-10. However, the latest Week 1 odds from DraftKings list the Hawkeyes as 14-point favorites at home with the over/under at 42.5. Get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.