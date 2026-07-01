DraftKings promo code: Get $200 in bonus bets for USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2026 World Cup

The nation's attention turns to USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina at the 2026 World Cup on Wednesday night, and the match presents an ideal opportunity to use the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. The match will be played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., and kickoff for this Round of 32 contest is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

2026 World Cup betting preview

The USMNT automatically qualified as one of the three host nations of World Cup 2026 and haven't played particularly well in major competitions since manager Mauricio Pochettino took over. However, confidence is building after the Americans won Group D with ease, beating Paraguay and Australia to clinch before suffering a 3-2 loss against Turkiye in a meaningless match to end pool play. Now the USA have to dial back and hope that Pochettino made the right choice in the rest vs. rust battle after he heavily rotated his starting XI.

Meanwhile, Bosnia and Herzegovina went into Canada and earned a draw to open their 2026 World Cup. They'd go on to lose 4-1 against Switzerland, but secured third place in the group and advanced with a 3-1 win over Qatar. They're +450 underdogs to advance in the latest 2026 World Cup odds from DraftKings while the USA are -700 favorites. The 90-minute money line (doesn't include extra time and penalties) lists USA as -265 favorites, while Bosnia and Herzegovina are +800 underdogs and a draw is +390. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.