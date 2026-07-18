DraftKings promo code: Get $200 in bonus bets for France-England, 2026 World Cup third-place match on Saturday

The third-place match of the 2026 World Cup will take place on Saturday and when you combine that with a full MLB slate, there are no shortage of opportunities to use the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first wager of $5 or more. France vs. England kicks off at 5 p.m. ET and top MLB matchups include Yankees vs. Dodgers and Mariners vs. Giants. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

World Cup third-place match betting preview

Crestfallen after falling one step short of making the World Cup final, France and England both have to gather themselves for the third-place match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. on Saturday. There's an extra $2 million in prize money on the line for the winner of this match and these two bitter geographic rivals can still give their fans a positive memory to end World Cup 2026.

The latest 2026 World Cup odds list France as the -215 favorites to take third place, while England are +170 underdogs. Kylian Mbappe has eight goals so far in the World Cup and is priced at -190 to score on Saturday. Meanwhile, Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham are both sitting on six goals for England, and are priced at +105 and +255 to score, respectively. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Saturday MLB betting preview

The Los Angeles Dodgers were the best team in baseball during the first half of the season and they'll visit the New York Yankees on Saturday. The Yankees are second in the AL East, but comfortably occupy a wild-card spot in the American League. First pitch for this nationally-televised matchup is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET and Los Angeles is the -114 favorite, while New York is the -106 underdog.

The Seattle Mariners will also host the San Francisco Giants for an 8:08 p.m. ET first pitch on Saturday. Seattle is second in the AL West and San Francisco is fourth in the NL West entering tonight's matchup. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list Seattle as the -143 favorite at home and San Francisco is the +119 underdog. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.